Naukri.com boss shares a 1933 ad. And what lessons should be learnt

Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani on 5 September has shared an ad from a 1933 newspaper showing how fast disruptive technology can change the way people live.
Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani on 5 September has shared an ad from a 1933 newspaper showing how fast disruptive technology can change the way people live. He also said that how within forty years, air travel had made passenger liner obsolete.
The ad was published in the newspaper cutting of the supplement to the Times of India dated 16 September 1933. The advertisement was published by Anchor Line Grahams Trading Co. which was a passenger liner ship.
The ad cutting reads "passengers service which Anchor Line maintains between Bombay, Marseilles, and Liverpool meets the requirements of all discriminating passengers."
Sharing a photo of the torn newspaper cutting, Bikhchandani tweeted, “A lesson on how fast a disruptive technology can change the way people live. Within forty years air travel had made passenger liners obsolete."
"By the ships of this line you may travel First Class, Cabin, or Tourist in supreme comfort, and at fares which are definitely reasonable. The public rooms and the sleeping cabins are luxurious and up-to-date in every respect; and highly experienced stewards anticipate your needs. The reputation of the Anchor Line for service to passengers increases year by year," the ad reads.
“Before you arrange your next voyage home ask for rates and illustrated literature," it read.
Commenting on his tweet, Meeta Sengupta, a writer, speaker and advisor wrote, "Forty years is a good ballpark for a big change. It is almost three generations of compulsory schooling, so three times turned over. People expecting shifts, esp cultural change in the short term are bound to be disappointed. Five to ten years should show the presence of change." Another user commented saying, “I thought that happened much earlier, within 20 years. Cricket teams were traveling by air by the fifties. But luxury liners were the setting for shipboard romances, and luxury vacations for a while." “Classic old Ad ...," some other wrote.
