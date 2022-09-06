Naukri.com boss shares a 1933 ad. And what lessons should be learnt

Commenting on his tweet, Meeta Sengupta, a writer, speaker and advisor wrote, "Forty years is a good ballpark for a big change. It is almost three generations of compulsory schooling, so three times turned over. People expecting shifts, esp cultural change in the short term are bound to be disappointed. Five to ten years should show the presence of change." Another user commented saying, “I thought that happened much earlier, within 20 years. Cricket teams were traveling by air by the fifties. But luxury liners were the setting for shipboard romances, and luxury vacations for a while." “Classic old Ad ...," some other wrote.