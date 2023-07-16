Naval Group welcomes MoU with Mazgon for construction of three Scorpene submarines2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 07:39 AM IST
France's Naval Group has welcomed the extension of the Indo-French submarine partnership, with an agreement signed for the construction of three additional submarines. The collaboration between naval companies from both countries was applauded by PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.
France's Naval Group has welcomed the announcement made by Indian and French authorities regarding the extension of the Indo-French partnership to explore ambitious submarine projects. Naval Group and India's Mazgon Dockyard Ltd signed an agreement for the construction of three additional submarines under the P-75 programme during PM Modi's visit to Paris.
