France's Naval Group has welcomed the announcement made by Indian and French authorities regarding the extension of the Indo-French partnership to explore ambitious submarine projects. Naval Group and India's Mazgon Dockyard Ltd signed an agreement for the construction of three additional submarines under the P-75 programme during PM Modi's visit to Paris.

"This decision is a testimony of the Indian Navy's trust in the industrial cooperation we have established and reaffirms the success of the transfer of technology achieved under the P75 programme for six submarines, which were built entirely in India by MDL. The "Make in India" policy in the service of Indian sovereignty ("AatmaNirbhar") has been at the heart of the P75 programme, as well as other activities developed by Naval Group and its Indian industrial partners to provide the Indian Navy with the most modern naval defence technologies. We welcome the declarations made during the Indian Prime Minister's historic participation in the French National Day, to continue and further strengthen our 15-year submarine-building cooperation, which is a major element of the Indo-French strategic partnership developed over the past decades. Naval Group and its partners will be fully mobilised to meet the expectations of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and the Indian

industry to fulfill the needs of the Indian Navy". Pierre Eric Pommellet, CEO of Naval Group said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron adopted ‘Horizon 2047: 25th Anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, Towards A Century of India-France Relations’.

Both leaders applauded the collaboration between naval companies from both countries in sharing their expertise.

The Scorpene Submarines are extremely potent platforms, they have advanced stealth features and are also equipped with both long-range guided torpedoes as well as anti-ship missiles. These submarines have a state-of-the-art SONAR suite and sensor suite permitting outstanding operational capabilities.

“India and France are ready to explore more ambitious projects to develop the Indian submarine fleet and its performance," the joint statement reads.

The three Scorpene class submarines would be acquired under the repeat clause by the Navy as part of Project 75 where they would be built in the Mazagon Dockyards Limited in Mumbai.

Another Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), and Naval Group France, a leader in European Naval Defence Industry to collaborate in the field of the surface ship that caters to fulfill the requirement of India and International Naval forces.