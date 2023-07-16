"This decision is a testimony of the Indian Navy's trust in the industrial cooperation we have established and reaffirms the success of the transfer of technology achieved under the P75 programme for six submarines, which were built entirely in India by MDL. The "Make in India" policy in the service of Indian sovereignty ("AatmaNirbhar") has been at the heart of the P75 programme, as well as other activities developed by Naval Group and its Indian industrial partners to provide the Indian Navy with the most modern naval defence technologies. We welcome the declarations made during the Indian Prime Minister's historic participation in the French National Day, to continue and further strengthen our 15-year submarine-building cooperation, which is a major element of the Indo-French strategic partnership developed over the past decades. Naval Group and its partners will be fully mobilised to meet the expectations of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and the Indian