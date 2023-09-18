Naveen Jindal to assume role as non-exec director on JSPL board

Naveen Jindal to assume role as non-exec director on JSPL board1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 10:54 PM IST
Naveen Jindal, chairman of Jindal Steel & Power, will be re-designated as non-executive chairman from 1 October 2023, according to the company. Jindal's current role as executive director is due to end on 30 September 2023. In his new position, Jindal will not receive remuneration from the company, except for attendance fees for board meetings.
