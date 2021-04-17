Naveen Patnaik asks PM to allow Covid vaccine sale in open market, relax age bar

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to expand the covid-19 vaccine supply chain, and allow the open sale of jabs. Patnaik has also urged the PM to lower the age bar for eligibility for jabs at least in bigger cities, so that the floating population of workers can be taken care of.

New Delhi: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to expand the covid-19 vaccine supply chain, and allow the open sale of jabs. Patnaik has also urged the PM to lower the age bar for eligibility for jabs at least in bigger cities, so that the floating population of workers can be taken care of.

“Covid-19 vaccines may be made available outside the government supply chain in the open market so that willing citizens who can afford the vaccine can avail them. This will help governments to have a focused approach towards vulnerable sections of the society," Patnaik has written in the letter, a copy of which has been reviewed by Mint.

The Odisha CM has underlined that the "few metropolitan cities, which contribute the highest covid cases should be allowed priority vaccination and flexibility in age criteria as these are economic nerve centres of the country, and any lockdown in these areas will have an impact on the rest of the country in terms of labour movement." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Patnaik said that Odisha has the capacity to administer 300,000 vaccine jabs per day. If the state continues with full capacity, then it will take 60 days to cover all the people above the age of 45, the CM added.

Odisha is witnessing a renewed surge in covid-19 cases. In the past 24 hours, the state has reported more than 3,000 fresh cases.

Patnaik has also urged the PM that the Centre may accord approval to vaccines made by other countries to increase the supply of jabs. At home, both the Union and state governments should support vaccine manufactures to ramp up production, he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While extending his support to the Centre to fight the pandemic together, Patnaik has underlined that “at an appropriate time, adequate quantity of vaccines should be made available for the states to procure and scale up their vaccination process."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}