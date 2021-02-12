Naveen Patnaik launches infra projects worth over 28 cr in Ganjam district

Naveen Patnaik launches infra projects worth over ₹28 cr in Ganjam district1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 05:45 AM IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated development projects worth over ₹28 crore in the Hinjili Municipal Council area of the Ganjam district, through video conferencing.
According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), new bus stands, sub-divisional hospitals, parks, educational infrastructure and cold storage facilities are among the development projects which were inaugurated.
Addressing the programme, Patnaik said "Students are the future of the country. Education is the key to the development and transformation, Education is real empowerment, so my aim is the development of the education sector in the region."
The projects will accelerate the overall development of the municipal council, he said.
A short video film on the new projects in Hinjili was exhibited during the occasion. (ANI)
