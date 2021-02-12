OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Naveen Patnaik launches infra projects worth over 28 cr in Ganjam district
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visits the Baramunda Bus terminal to review its renovation work, in Bhubaneswar, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI10-12-2020_000235A) (PTI)
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visits the Baramunda Bus terminal to review its renovation work, in Bhubaneswar, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI10-12-2020_000235A) (PTI)

Naveen Patnaik launches infra projects worth over 28 cr in Ganjam district

1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 05:45 AM IST ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated development projects worth over 28 crore in the Hinjili Municipal Council area of the Ganjam district, through video conferencing.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated development projects worth over 28 crore in the Hinjili Municipal Council area of the Ganjam district, through video conferencing.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), new bus stands, sub-divisional hospitals, parks, educational infrastructure and cold storage facilities are among the development projects which were inaugurated.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
MoS Finance Anurag Thakur speaks in the Rajya Sabha.

Anurag Thakur says Rahul Gandhi was not prepared to speak on Budget

1 min read . 06:21 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah promises new CAPF battalion to be named after Cooch Behar's Narayani Sena

1 min read . 06:17 AM IST
US President Donald Trump

Trump might incite violence again if acquitted: House Democrats

2 min read . 06:11 AM IST
Biden orders redirection of $42.4m assistance from Myanmar

Biden orders redirection of $42.4m assistance from Myanmar

2 min read . 06:01 AM IST

Also Read | India speeds up vaccination drive

Addressing the programme, Patnaik said "Students are the future of the country. Education is the key to the development and transformation, Education is real empowerment, so my aim is the development of the education sector in the region."

The projects will accelerate the overall development of the municipal council, he said.

A short video film on the new projects in Hinjili was exhibited during the occasion. (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout