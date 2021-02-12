Subscribe
Naveen Patnaik launches infra projects worth over 28 cr in Ganjam district
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visits the Baramunda Bus terminal to review its renovation work, in Bhubaneswar, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI10-12-2020_000235A)

Naveen Patnaik launches infra projects worth over 28 cr in Ganjam district

1 min read . 05:45 AM IST ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated development projects worth over 28 crore in the Hinjili Municipal Council area of the Ganjam district, through video conferencing.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated development projects worth over 28 crore in the Hinjili Municipal Council area of the Ganjam district, through video conferencing.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated development projects worth over 28 crore in the Hinjili Municipal Council area of the Ganjam district, through video conferencing.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), new bus stands, sub-divisional hospitals, parks, educational infrastructure and cold storage facilities are among the development projects which were inaugurated.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), new bus stands, sub-divisional hospitals, parks, educational infrastructure and cold storage facilities are among the development projects which were inaugurated.

Also Read | India speeds up vaccination drive

Addressing the programme, Patnaik said "Students are the future of the country. Education is the key to the development and transformation, Education is real empowerment, so my aim is the development of the education sector in the region."

The projects will accelerate the overall development of the municipal council, he said.

A short video film on the new projects in Hinjili was exhibited during the occasion. (ANI)

