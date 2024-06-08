Rejected the criticism of his aide VK Pandian for the party's debacle, BJD supremo termed it unfortunate and called the former bureaucrat a person of integrity and honesty.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday for the first time reacted to criticism of his close aide VK Pandian after the party's debacle in recently held state assembly polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Patnaik said that Pandian is a person of integrity and honesty and should be remembered for that, reported PTI.

Patnaik, who missed out on becoming chief minister for the sixth time, said that Pandian did an 'excellent job'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pandian, a bureaucrat-turned-politician from Tamil Nadu, was being blamed by many, including party workers, for the BJD's poor performance in the assembly elections.

Accepting defeat in the assembly polls, Patnaik said he would continue to serve the people of the state in whichever way possible. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the recently held assembly polls, the BJP won 78 of 147 seats, ending the 24-year rule of the BJD. The Patnaik-led party bagged 51 seats, while the Congress won 14 constituencies.

Who will be Naveen Patnaik's successor? Naveen Patnaik reiterated that Pandian was not his successor and that the people of Odisha would decide who his successor would be. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There has been some criticism of Pandian. This is unfortunate. He joined the party and has not held any post. He did not contest the elections from any constituency," Patnaik told PTI Video.

The former chief minister added that he has always clearly said when asked about my successor that it is not Pandian.

"I repeat that the people of Odisha will decide my successor," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Praise for Pandian Naveen Patnaik said that Pandian, as an officer, did an excellent job in different fields in the last 10 years, be it during two cyclones or the COVID-19 pandemic.

On his health condition I want to say that my health has always been fine and will continue to be so. You have seen that I conducted a hectic campaign last month in the heat. And that should be enough to give a verdict on my health, the BJD supremo told PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!