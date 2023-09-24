Naveen Patnaik rates Modi government ‘8 out of 10’, hails steps taken to ‘eradicate corruption’1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 09:42 PM IST
Rating the Modi government ‘8 out of 10’, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he has done for foreign policy and appreciated his ‘steps to eradicate corruption’
