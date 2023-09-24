comScore
Naveen Patnaik rates Modi government '8 out of 10', hails steps taken to 'eradicate corruption'
Rating the Modi government "8 out of 10", Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he has done for foreign policy and appreciated his "steps to eradicate corruption", PTI reported on Sunday

"I rate the Modi government 8 out of 10 because of what he has done for foreign policy and also in various other matters... also there has been less corruption in this (BJP) government," the Odisha chief minister said.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president was participating in an interactive session at the Odisha Literary Festival.

Women's Reservation Bill

"I think it's a very important step. My party has always supported women empowerment. My father (ex-CM Biju Patnaik) had reserved 33 per cent of the seats for women in local elections, and I increased it to 50 per cent," Patnaik told PTI while replying to a question on the issue.

The BJD had fielded women candidates in 33% of the Lok Sabha seats in Odisha in the 2019 polls, he added.

'One nation, one election'

The Odisha chief minister supported 'one nation, one election', adding that, "We have always welcomed it, we are prepared for it."

"We have a cordial relationship with the Centre. Naturally, we want the development of our state and it's important to have the Union government's partnership in the development," PTI quoted Patnaik as saying.

Politics "need not be dirty" as it can be a great platform for serving the people, he further added

 

Updated: 24 Sep 2023, 09:43 PM IST
