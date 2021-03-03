OPEN APP
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned 101 crore for providing scholarships to 50,000 Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students.

The scholarship amount will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of students. The Chief Minister also inaugurated three 'Akanshya' hostels and 68 other hostels. He also launched "My Hostel" cards for 5.75 lakh students living in hostels.

Addressing the event, Patnaik said, "Education is the basis of reformation and my government has always focused on the education and because of this SC&ST students have been excelling in various fields."

He also stated: "A total of 1.5 lakh student will be benefited through the programme. They can avail post-matric scholarship through Odisha State Scholarship portal directly in their bank account."

"This will benefit around 5.75 lakh students in getting proper accommodation and study facilities in 6,700 hostels constructed for SC & ST students. Steps have been taken to provide proper education to them.

Highlighting the nutrition programme yesterday for the tribes, the Chief Minister said that this is another important programme of the state government.

