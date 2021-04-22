NEW DELHI: Odisha's chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal separately and offered all cooperation including oxygen supply to the national capital which is battling a severe shortage amid a surge in covid infections.

The Odisha chief minister’s office in Bhubaneswar said Patnaik spoke to PM over the phone and “discussed Covid 19 situation in the country."

“The CM said it is a war-like situation & Odisha will extend all cooperation at the national level including ramping up oxygen production to assist other states in this emergency," CMO Odisha said in a tweet.

Kejriwal made public his interaction with Patnaik, on how the Odisha CM has offered to facilitate oxygen supply to Delhi. Patnaik reportedly said that a special officer has been put on job for the purpose.

“Received a call from Sh Naveen Patnaik ji. He has assured complete support to Delhi in facilitating lifting of Delhi’s quota of oxygen from Orissa. He has put a spl officer on the job. Thank u sooo much Sir. Delhi is indeed grateful," Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi is facing a massive health crisis, reporting almost 30,000 fresh cases in a day, which has stretched its healthcare facilities and oxygen supply. On Wednesday, at least 12 hospitals with more than 1,000 critically ill covid patients sent out distress calls to the government about thinning oxygen supply, with some even blaming neighbouring states for blocking supplies.

On Thursday, Kejriwal spoke to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and sought his support in facilitating transport of oxygen trucks from Haryana to Delhi. “He has assured full support," the Delhi CM said.

India reported almost 3,15,000 fresh cases of covid on 21 April.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.