Naveen Patnaik urges Tata Sons Chairman to expand footprint in Odisha

Naveen Patnaik urges Tata Sons Chairman to expand footprint in Odisha2 min read . 01:41 PM IST
- According to a statement by CMO's office, it was revealed that Tata Consultancy Services will enhance its capacity in Bhubaneswar Centre to 15,000
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged Tata Sons to expand its footprint in the state.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged Tata Sons to expand its footprint in the state.
Recently, Patnaik met Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, and both discussed various projects of the company including Tata Steel.
Recently, Patnaik met Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, and both discussed various projects of the company including Tata Steel.
In a tweet, Patnaik invited Chandrasekaran to Odisha's investor summit and added, "Pleasure meeting Chairman of Tata Sons, Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran. Discussed new industrial propositions and expansion projects, highlighting the conducive business ecosystem and immense Make In Odisha opportunities. Invited him to our flagship investors’ meet".
In a tweet, Patnaik invited Chandrasekaran to Odisha's investor summit and added, "Pleasure meeting Chairman of Tata Sons, Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran. Discussed new industrial propositions and expansion projects, highlighting the conducive business ecosystem and immense Make In Odisha opportunities. Invited him to our flagship investors’ meet".
According to a statement by CMO's office, it was revealed that Tata Consultancy Services will enhance its capacity in Bhubaneswar Centre to 15,000.
According to a statement by CMO's office, it was revealed that Tata Consultancy Services will enhance its capacity in Bhubaneswar Centre to 15,000.
Separately, Patnaik virtually launched the 'Football for All' initiative to promote the sport among school children in the state on 10 October.
Separately, Patnaik virtually launched the 'Football for All' initiative to promote the sport among school children in the state on 10 October.
Under the programme, sponsored by FIFA in partnership with institutes KIIT & KISS, the state will distribute at least 43,000 footballs among children of around 2,000 schools.
Under the programme, sponsored by FIFA in partnership with institutes KIIT & KISS, the state will distribute at least 43,000 footballs among children of around 2,000 schools.
Noting that football is the "most popular game that brings people together across the globe", Patnaik said the initiative will help generate more interest about the game.
Noting that football is the "most popular game that brings people together across the globe", Patnaik said the initiative will help generate more interest about the game.
"We are quite focused on the development of football, especially women’s football. We will have good infrastructure and coaching programmes to improve performances," he said.
"We are quite focused on the development of football, especially women’s football. We will have good infrastructure and coaching programmes to improve performances," he said.
Expressing happiness over the launch of the programme, the CM thanked FIFA for choosing Odisha for this programme.
Expressing happiness over the launch of the programme, the CM thanked FIFA for choosing Odisha for this programme.
Asserting that Odisha is proud to be hosting FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup, he said, "We have partnered with AIFF and FIFA to bring the best of football to the state. This World Cup will give a major boost to efforts for the development of the sport in the state."
Asserting that Odisha is proud to be hosting FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup, he said, "We have partnered with AIFF and FIFA to bring the best of football to the state. This World Cup will give a major boost to efforts for the development of the sport in the state."
Sports Minister TK Behera said that the state is investing heavily in building infrastructure for the promotion of different games.
Sports Minister TK Behera said that the state is investing heavily in building infrastructure for the promotion of different games.
The FIFA partnership will help promote football at the school level, he added.
The FIFA partnership will help promote football at the school level, he added.