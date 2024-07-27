Navi Mumbai: 20-year-old woman stabbed to death, body found in bushes near Uran railway station

  • Police said that their initial investigation suggests the woman was murdered after a love affair went wrong.

Livemint
Updated27 Jul 2024, 06:14 PM IST
Image used for representational purpose.
Image used for representational purpose.

A body of 20-year-old woman, with multiple injury marks and stab wounds, was found in bushes near railway station in Navi Mumbai's Uran.

The girl was brutally stabbed to death, allegedly by her boyfriend, reported NTDV quoting police.

The deceased has been identified as Yashashree Shinde a resident of Uran.

Shinde who was reported missing, used to travel to work in Belapur.

Police had received a call at around 2 am that a girl's body was found in the bushes near the Uran railway station, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Navi Mumbai) Vivek Pansare.

“Our initial investigation suggests the woman was murdered after a love affair went wrong,” report quoted officials as saying.

The girl's boyfriend, who is is the primary suspect, is also missing.

Police said that five teams have been formed to trace the accused and a case of murder has been registered.

On Friday, Mumbai police solved the murder of history-sheeter Guru Waghmare who was killed at a spa.

The killers were nabbed with the help of tattooed with names of 22 persons on his body who could potentially harm him. The name of spa owner Santosh Sherekar, one of those arrested, was among these 22 persons, said a police official.

Waghmare (48), who claimed to be a Right to Information activist but had several criminal cases registered against him, was killed at Soft Touch Spa in central Mumbai's Worli in the early hours of Wednesday. During the autopsy, it was found that he had inscribed the names of his potential enemies on his thighs, the official said.

Sherekar, owner of the spa, had allegedly given `supari' or contract for killing Waghmare as he was fed up with Waghmare's extortion threats, PTI reported quoting police.

Waghmare allegedly used to extort money from spa owners in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar from 2010 and had criminal cases of extortion, rape and molestation registered against him, another official said.

First Published:27 Jul 2024, 06:14 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaNavi Mumbai: 20-year-old woman stabbed to death, body found in bushes near Uran railway station

