Navi Mumbai: 20-year-old woman stabbed to death, body found in bushes near Uran railway station

A body of 20-year-old woman, with multiple injury marks and stab wounds, was found in bushes near railway station in Navi Mumbai's Uran.

The girl was brutally stabbed to death, allegedly by her boyfriend, reported NTDV quoting police.

The deceased has been identified as Yashashree Shinde a resident of Uran.

Shinde who was reported missing, used to travel to work in Belapur.

Police had received a call at around 2 am that a girl's body was found in the bushes near the Uran railway station, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Navi Mumbai) Vivek Pansare.

“Our initial investigation suggests the woman was murdered after a love affair went wrong,” report quoted officials as saying.

The girl's boyfriend, who is is the primary suspect, is also missing.

Police said that five teams have been formed to trace the accused and a case of murder has been registered.

