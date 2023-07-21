Navi Mumbai airport will start functioning next year, says Devendra Fadnavis

Navi Mumbai airport will start functioning next year, says Devendra Fadnavis1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 10:45 PM IST
Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis informed the state assembly on Friday that Navi Mumbai airport will be operational next year
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the state legislative assembly on Friday that the Navi Mumbai airport will become functional next year, 2024.
Planes will take off from the airport in August next year, Devendra Fadnavis informed the legislative assembly.
The information on the Navi Mumbai airport was shared during a discussion on a calling attention notice by senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on the prevailing condition of airports in the state.
It was then that Devendra Fadnavis informed that Navi Mumbai airport will be made functional next year.
The Maharashtra deputy chief minister also said that work at Nanded and Latur airport has come to a halt due to non-payment of dues by the assigned company.
“Navi Mumbai airport will start functioning next year. Nanded, Latur airport works have come to a standstill. The company that was given the work hasn't paid the dues. Advocate General's opinion will be taken and we will expedite this work," Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.
Devendra Fadnavis said, “An authority will be formed for proper airport management, and [the] decision will be taken within 3 months."
“We are constructing a ₹650 crore terminal building at Shirdi airport," Devendra Fadnavis said.
He also informed the state assembly that the Maharashtra government is planning to set up a dedicated authority for efficient airport management.
A decision on this matter is expected within the next three months, he added. These steps are aimed at enhancing air connectivity and infrastructure in Maharashtra, contributing to the state's overall growth and development, he said.
