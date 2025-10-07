Navi Mumbai airport's first video out ahead of inauguration by PM Modi | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Wednesday. The airport’s first phase, a landmark development for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), was recently showcased in an official video released on social media on Tuesday.

Built at a cost of ₹19,650 crore under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, NMIA is positioned as India's largest Greenfield airport project.

Ahead of the inauguration, the first video of NMIA was released on social media on Tuesday.

New airport to ease congestion, boost connectivity NMIA is set to transform the region's air travel infrastructure. As the second international airport serving the MMR, it will operate alongside the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai, aiming to significantly ease air traffic congestion and establish Mumbai as a major global city with a multi-airport system.

The airport spans an area of 1,160 hectares and is designed for high efficiency. It is projected to eventually handle 90 million passengers annually (MPPA) and process 3.25 million metric tonnes of cargo.

Key Features The Navi Mumbai International Airport boasts several unique and sustainable features:

Automated People Mover (APM) : A planned transit system designed for seamless travel, connecting all four passenger terminals internally and linking the airport to the city-side infrastructure.

: A planned transit system designed for seamless travel, connecting all four passenger terminals internally and linking the airport to the city-side infrastructure. Sustainability : The airport incorporates several green initiatives, including dedicated storage for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and plans for 47 megawatts of solar power generation.

: The airport incorporates several green initiatives, including dedicated storage for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and plans for 47 megawatts of solar power generation. Connectivity: NMIA will be the first airport in the country to be connected by a water taxi service. It will also offer electric bus services for public transport across the city. The government anticipates that the new airport will bring a "positive change" to the lives of crores of people across the region.

Mumbai Metro Line-3 On Wednesday, PM Modi will also inaugurate phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade.

The phase 2B project has been constructed at an estimated cost of around ₹12,200 crore.