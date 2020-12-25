Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Navi Mumbai: Local train services hit due to pantograph glitch
Currently, only essential services staff, government employees, and selected categories of passengers are permitted to travel by the local trains.

Navi Mumbai: Local train services hit due to pantograph glitch

1 min read . 01:01 PM IST PTI

  • The pantograph of the suburban train got entangled with the overhead wire at Koparkhairane station around 10.05 am, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway (CR), Shivaji Sutar, said

The movement of trains on the Thane-Vashi Trans-Harbour suburban railway line was disrupted on Friday morning after a local's pantograph got entangled with the overhead wire at a Navi Mumbai station, an official said.

The movement of trains on the Thane-Vashi Trans-Harbour suburban railway line was disrupted on Friday morning after a local's pantograph got entangled with the overhead wire at a Navi Mumbai station, an official said.

The pantograph of the suburban train got entangled with the overhead wire at Koparkhairane station around 10.05 am, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway (CR), Shivaji Sutar, said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 vaccine rollout: Dry run in 4 states next week

3 min read . 01:09 PM IST

Pune administration plans to impose night curfew at tourist places

1 min read . 12:57 PM IST

Turkey to buy 50mn Chinese covid jab, Brazil Prez expresses doubt

2 min read . 12:40 PM IST

Modi releases 18,000 cr PM-KISAN installment, urges farmers to spread word about Kisan Credit Card

2 min read . 01:10 PM IST

The pantograph of the suburban train got entangled with the overhead wire at Koparkhairane station around 10.05 am, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway (CR), Shivaji Sutar, said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 vaccine rollout: Dry run in 4 states next week

3 min read . 01:09 PM IST

Pune administration plans to impose night curfew at tourist places

1 min read . 12:57 PM IST

Turkey to buy 50mn Chinese covid jab, Brazil Prez expresses doubt

2 min read . 12:40 PM IST

Modi releases 18,000 cr PM-KISAN installment, urges farmers to spread word about Kisan Credit Card

2 min read . 01:10 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"As a result, the movement of trains from Vashi to Thane and Nerul to Thane has been suspended," he said, adding that efforts were on to put the rail traffic back on track at the earliest.

The trans-harbour line provides suburban train connectivity between Thane and Navi Mumbai. The CR operates suburban services between Thane-Vashiand Thane-Panvel stations on this line.

Currently, only essential services staff, government employees, and selected categories of passengers are permitted to travel by the local trains, which resumed operations from June 15, after a few months of suspension due to the pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.