Oscillation and braking distance trials of the Navi Mumbai metro line 1 was held today. As per the officials, the trials were conducted over a 5.14 kilometre stretch between Pendhar and Central Park.

These trials will go on till September 14 under the railway ministry's Research Design and Standards Organisation, they said.

“Managing director Sanjay Mukherjee and other officials of City and Industrial Development Corporation, a state-run planning authority implementing the line, were present at the site during the day," they added.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro) has been appointed by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to run the services on Line 1 of the Navi Mumbai Metro project for 10 years.

CIDCO, the agency in-charge of Navi Mumbai Metro project, in February 2021 had entered into an agreement with Maha Metro for completing the balance work of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1.

This line is from Belapur to Pendhar and consists of 11 stations, 11 km track, a depot for maintenance at Taloja and two traction sub-stations at Panchanand and Kharghar.

Navi Mumbai is the third city in Maharashtra, where Maha Metro is executing a metro rail project. The Nagpur Metro Phase-I is partially operational while work is going on the remaining stretches, which will be complete by 2021 end. Construction of Pune Metro Phase-I is also progressing at a fast pace.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.