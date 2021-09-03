Navi Mumbai Metro: Oscillation, braking trials to go on till 14 Sept

Navi Mumbai Metro: Oscillation, braking trials to go on till 14 Sept1 min read . 07:19 PM IST
- As per the officials, the trials were conducted over a 5.14 kilometre stretch between Pendhar and Central Park
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Oscillation and braking distance trials of the Navi Mumbai metro line 1 was held today. As per the officials, the trials were conducted over a 5.14 kilometre stretch between Pendhar and Central Park.
Oscillation and braking distance trials of the Navi Mumbai metro line 1 was held today. As per the officials, the trials were conducted over a 5.14 kilometre stretch between Pendhar and Central Park.
These trials will go on till September 14 under the railway ministry's Research Design and Standards Organisation, they said.
These trials will go on till September 14 under the railway ministry's Research Design and Standards Organisation, they said.
“Managing director Sanjay Mukherjee and other officials of City and Industrial Development Corporation, a state-run planning authority implementing the line, were present at the site during the day," they added.
“Managing director Sanjay Mukherjee and other officials of City and Industrial Development Corporation, a state-run planning authority implementing the line, were present at the site during the day," they added.
Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro) has been appointed by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to run the services on Line 1 of the Navi Mumbai Metro project for 10 years.
Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro) has been appointed by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to run the services on Line 1 of the Navi Mumbai Metro project for 10 years.
CIDCO, the agency in-charge of Navi Mumbai Metro project, in February 2021 had entered into an agreement with Maha Metro for completing the balance work of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1.
CIDCO, the agency in-charge of Navi Mumbai Metro project, in February 2021 had entered into an agreement with Maha Metro for completing the balance work of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1.
This line is from Belapur to Pendhar and consists of 11 stations, 11 km track, a depot for maintenance at Taloja and two traction sub-stations at Panchanand and Kharghar.
This line is from Belapur to Pendhar and consists of 11 stations, 11 km track, a depot for maintenance at Taloja and two traction sub-stations at Panchanand and Kharghar.
Navi Mumbai is the third city in Maharashtra, where Maha Metro is executing a metro rail project. The Nagpur Metro Phase-I is partially operational while work is going on the remaining stretches, which will be complete by 2021 end. Construction of Pune Metro Phase-I is also progressing at a fast pace.
Navi Mumbai is the third city in Maharashtra, where Maha Metro is executing a metro rail project. The Nagpur Metro Phase-I is partially operational while work is going on the remaining stretches, which will be complete by 2021 end. Construction of Pune Metro Phase-I is also progressing at a fast pace.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!