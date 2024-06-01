Navi Mumbai Police has arrested four people from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang for planning to attack Bollywood actor Salman Khan's car in Panvel, ANI reported on June 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the report, there was a plan to order weapons from a Pakistani arms supplier to attack Khan. An FIR has been registered against more than 17 people, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, and Goldy Brar. Further investigation is underway, Navi Mumbai Police told the news agency.

Police further added that the arrested accused had been identified as Dhananjay alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Nahvi, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna, and Rizwan Khan alias Javed Khan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Salman Khan firing case: Mumbai police recovers two pistols, 13 bullets from Tapi River On Monday, two operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested from Rajpura, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma informed news agency PTI.

The miscreants were identified as Harjinder Singh alias Laadi and Subir Singh alias Subi. These gangsters hailed from Punjab's Zirakpur in SAS Nagar district.

Also read: Salman Khan house firing case: Fifth accused arrested from Rajasthan "Both the arrested accused persons have criminal histories as accused Laadi has around six criminal cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, extortion and arms-related offences registered against him, while accused Subi has two criminal cases against him," PTI quoted Varun Sharma as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Salman Khan residence firing case: Arrested Rafiq Chaudhary did recce, sent video to Anmol Bishnoi, say police Laadi was among one of the shooters involved in the 2017 murder of Meet Bouncer in Panchkula, according to the SSP. Since September 2020, he has been out on bail. Meanwhile, police officials found 15 live cartridges along with three pistols in their possession.

Also read: Salman Khan house firing case: Fifth accused arrested from Rajasthan The SSP informed that the accused were associated with foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon. According to the officer, Goldy Dhillon, who is an aide of fugitive gangster Goldy Brar, had ordered the operatives to undertake two target killings.

Few days ago, the Raipur police caught hold of four shooters from the Aman Sahu gang in connection with the firing incident, which took place on April 14 outside Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to reports, these suspects were nabbed from Rajasthan and Jharkhand after receiving intelligence inputs. They were suspected to be working on instructions from a mastermind based in Malaysia, Mayank Singh. He reportedly directed operations for Lawrence Bishnoi and Aman Sahu.

(With agency inputs)

