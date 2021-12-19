Navi Mumbai: Amid concern over rising cases of COVID-19 variant Omicron, a school in the Ghansoli area of Navi Mumbai has been shut for a week. "18 students of a school in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai, have tested COVID-19 positive, out of more than 950 students who've been tested. The school will be shut for the next week; remaining students to be tested at their residences today," said Abhijit Bangar, Commissioner, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, ANI reported.

According to the report in ANI, one of the student's fathers has recently travelled to Qatar, though, he had tested COVID-19 negative.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported eight new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the cumulative tally of Omicron cases in the state to 48.

According to the bulletin, Mumbai reported the highest cases of Omicron (18), followed by Pimpri Chinchwad (10), Pune (Rural) (6), three each in Pune Municipal Corporation and Satara, two each in Kalyan Dombivali and Osmanabad and one each in Latur, Buldhana, Nagpur and Vasai Virar.

More than 100 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported in the country so far.

