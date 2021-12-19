Navi Mumbai school shut after 18 students test Covid-19 positive

Navi Mumbai: Amid concern over rising cases of COVID-19 variant Omicron, a school in the Ghansoli area of Navi Mumbai has been shut for a week. "18 students of a school in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai, have tested COVID-19 positive, out of more than 950 students who've been tested. The school will be shut for the next week; remaining students to be tested at their residences today," said Abhijit Bangar, Commissioner, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, ANI reported.

