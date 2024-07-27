Navi Mumbai building collapse: Two rescued, several feared trapped; NDRF, fire brigade & police at scene for operations

Navi Mumbai building collapse: The police, fire brigade and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are at the scene to conduct rescue operations, it added. Shahbaz village is in Belapur area of Navi Mumbai.

Livemint
Updated27 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Navi Mumbai building collapse: Rescue operations on at Shahbaz village, where at least two are feared trapped beneath rubble.
Navi Mumbai building collapse: Rescue operations on at Shahbaz village, where at least two are feared trapped beneath rubble. (ANI Screengrab via X)

Navi Mumbai building collapse: A three-storey building in Navi Mumbai's Shahbaz village has collapsed, trapping several residents inside, ANI reported on July 27.

The police, fire brigade and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are at the scene to conduct rescue operations, it added. Shahbaz village is in Belapur area of Navi Mumbai, as per a PTI report.

Also Read | Bank Holiday on July 27: Is today a bank holiday?

Rescue Underway

Speaking to ANI, Kailas Shinde, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner said that the building collapsed around 5 am today.

"It is a G+3 building. Two people have been rescued and two are likely trapped. NDRF team is here, rescue operation is underway," Shinde added.

Also Read | Q1 results today: ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy’s Lab, MCX & more to report earnings

Number of People Trapped Unclear

An NDRF official told PTI that one person is feared trapped under the rubble, adding that “efforts are on to safely bring out another one, who is feared trapped under the debris”.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai Deputy Fire Officer Purushottam Jadhav told ANI that two people have been rescued and two are likely to be trapped. "We received a call about a building collapse at 4.50 am. 2 people have been rescued. Two people are likely to be trapped and rescue operation is underway to rescue them," he said.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: Check India’s day 1 schedule; from men’s hockey to shooting

Similar Incident Last Saturday amid heavy rains

Last Saturday, on July 20, the balcony of Rubina Manzil building in Mumbai's Grant Road collapsed at 11 am, killing one and injuring 13 others.

Continous and heavy rainfall in the state has led to traffic snarls and disruption in local train services in India's financial capital, ANI report noted.

This is likely to continue with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for Madhya Maharashtra till July 28.

Several regions in Maharashtra are currently facing continuous heavy rainfall, leading to severe waterlogging and extensive traffic snarls in many cities, including Mumbai.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaNavi Mumbai building collapse: Two rescued, several feared trapped; NDRF, fire brigade & police at scene for operations

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,311.00-99.00
      Chennai
      70,107.00447.00
      Delhi
      69,221.00-166.00
      Kolkata
      69,221.00-575.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue