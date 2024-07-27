Hello User
Navi Mumbai building collapse: Two rescued, several feared trapped; NDRF, fire brigade & police at scene for operations

Navi Mumbai building collapse: Two rescued, several feared trapped; NDRF, fire brigade & police at scene for operations

Livemint

Navi Mumbai building collapse: The police, fire brigade and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are at the scene to conduct rescue operations, it added. Shahbaz village is in Belapur area of Navi Mumbai.

Navi Mumbai building collapse: Rescue operations on at Shahbaz village, where at least two are feared trapped beneath rubble.

Navi Mumbai building collapse: A three-storey building in Navi Mumbai's Shahbaz village has collapsed, trapping several residents inside, ANI reported on July 27.

The police, fire brigade and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are at the scene to conduct rescue operations, it added. Shahbaz village is in Belapur area of Navi Mumbai, as per a PTI report.

Rescue Underway

Speaking to ANI, Kailas Shinde, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner said that the building collapsed around 5 am today.

"It is a G+3 building. Two people have been rescued and two are likely trapped. NDRF team is here, rescue operation is underway," Shinde added.

Number of People Trapped Unclear

An NDRF official told PTI that one person is feared trapped under the rubble, adding that “efforts are on to safely bring out another one, who is feared trapped under the debris".

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai Deputy Fire Officer Purushottam Jadhav told ANI that two people have been rescued and two are likely to be trapped. "We received a call about a building collapse at 4.50 am. 2 people have been rescued. Two people are likely to be trapped and rescue operation is underway to rescue them," he said.

Similar Incident Last Saturday amid heavy rains

Last Saturday, on July 20, the balcony of Rubina Manzil building in Mumbai's Grant Road collapsed at 11 am, killing one and injuring 13 others.

Continous and heavy rainfall in the state has led to traffic snarls and disruption in local train services in India's financial capital, ANI report noted.

This is likely to continue with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for Madhya Maharashtra till July 28.

Several regions in Maharashtra are currently facing continuous heavy rainfall, leading to severe waterlogging and extensive traffic snarls in many cities, including Mumbai.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

