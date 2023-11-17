Navi Mumbai's first metro line services starting today. Timings, ticket prices, routes and other details here
Metro services begin in Navi Mumbai, connecting Belapur and Pendhar. Maharashtra government aims to build a strong network of metro lines in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
The much-awaited metro services will begin in Navi Mumbai from today (November 17). The 11 km-long elevated Metro Rail Line 1 connecting Belapur and Pendhar will be thrown open for the public, state-run planning authority CIDCO said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message