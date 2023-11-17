The much-awaited metro services will begin in Navi Mumbai from today (November 17). The 11 km-long elevated Metro Rail Line 1 connecting Belapur and Pendhar will be thrown open for the public, state-run planning authority CIDCO said.

"Hearty congratulations to all Navi Mumbaikars. The Maharashtra government had given instructions to CIDCO that the metro should be made operational at the earliest for the citizens of Navi Mumbai. Accordingly, Metro services are being commenced without waiting for an official public programme," the CM was quoted as saying in the release by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

"The metro services will provide better connectivity within Navi Mumbai. The government aims to build a strong network of metro lines in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. CIDCO is implementing the metro network very effectively in Navi Mumbai," Shinde further said.

Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 first, and last train

The metro service will commence on Friday between Pendhar to Belapur Terminal and Belapur Terminal to Pendhar at 3 pm, with the last service being at 10 pm.

Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 services from November 18

From November 18, the first service between Pendhar to Belapur Terminal and Belapur Terminal to Pendhar will be at 6 am, while the last will be at 10 pm. The frequency will be of 15 minutes.

Navi Mumbai Metro fare

₹10 for 0 to 2 KM

₹15 for 2 to 4 KM

₹20 for 4 to 6 KM

₹25 for 6 to 8 KM

₹30 for 8 to 10 KM

₹40 for distances beyond 10 KM

Metro stations on Navi Mumbai's first metro line

The metro route between Belapur and Pendhar has 11 stations, with the depot located at Taloja Panchanand.

The metro route was completed and certified for operations some time ago but the state government was reportedly waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate it.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.