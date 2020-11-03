Navies of India, Australia, Japan, US start first phase of Malabar exercises

NEW DELHI: Navies of India, Australia, Japan and the US started the first phase of the Malabar exercises on Tuesday in the Bay of Bengal against the backdrop of an aggressively rising China which has been flexing its military muscles in its immediate neighbourhood including along the border with India.

The exercises commenced even as Germany said it would send a warship to patrol the Indian Ocean as well as to engage in port calls at places including the French island of Reunion, according to news reports. German news websites had reported in March that the German warship “Hamburg" would be in the Indian Ocean but plans to desptch the ship were put off due to the covid-19 pandemic.

This is the first time that navies of all the four “Quad" countries ie India, US, Japan and Australia are participating in a naval exercise together. China views the “Quad" with suspicion and has denounced it as an attempt by the US to cobble up an “Asian NATO" or North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. The development follows India green lighting the participation of Australia in the naval exercises that first started in 1992 with the Indian and US navies and included the Japanese navy in 2015. New Delhi had previously kept on hold calls by the US and Japan and also from Australia to include the Australian Navy in the Malabar exercises. And this was seen in deference to Chinese sensitivities.

“Australia has joined key regional defence partners India, Japan and the United States for Exercise Malabar 2020," said a statement from the Australian defence ministry said.

“HMAS Ballarat will be involved in activities this month to enhance maritime interoperability in support of regional peace and security," it said.

Besides the HMAS Ballarat, Indian Navy ships Shakti, Ranvijay, Sukanya, Shivalik, the Indian submarine Sindhuraj and air assets of the Indian navy, the USS John S. McCain and Japanese Naval Ship Ōnami were taking part in the first part of the exercises in the Bay of Bengal ending on 6 November. The second phase is to happen in the Arabian Sea.

During the Bay of Bengal phase of the exercise, the four participating navies were expected to conduct a range of high-end training, including air defence and anti-submarine exercises, aviation, communications and at-sea replenishment between ships.





“Exercise Malabar is an important opportunity to work in concert with like-minded nations to support a secure, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region," Australian Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said.

“Participation in sophisticated exercises like Malabar not only highlights the strategic trust between the members, but also strengthens our collective ability to contribute to regional security," she said.

“India and Australia are natural partners in the Indo-Pacific, and Exercise Malabar is a clear demonstration of the depth of trust and cooperation between our defence organizations," she added.

