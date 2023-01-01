Navigating economic perfect storms5 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 11:18 PM IST
Indonesia has managed to be one of the few countries in the world that sustained its economic performance even through a global aggregate demand shock
NEW DELHI : During the opening of the summit of G20 finance ministers and central-bank governors on October 12, 2022, I warned that the world is facing increasing and compounding risks from high inflation, weak growth, energy and food insecurity, climate change, geopolitical fragmentation, and rising debt distress. Low-income countries will bear the highest burden, but also middle-income and even advanced economies face the prospect of substantial pain.