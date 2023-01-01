Navigating economic perfect storms

For starters, Indonesia’s own connections to GVCs are weighted more heavily toward food and beverage products than automotives and electronics. Second, the country generates a healthy share of its electricity from renewable-energy sources. And third, Indonesia has a greater comparative advantage in raw materials than intermediate goods, which means it is less exposed to semiconductor shortages. It also means that it benefited from windfall income and a current-account surplus when the prices of primary products (including palm oil, coal, rubber, and nickel) rose in 2021. Looking ahead, however, Indonesia still aims to boost domestic manufacturing by producing more intermediate goods, particularly for major GVCs such as automotives and electronics.

