The former cricketer on Sunday had announced that he would meet Mann to discuss matters related to the revival of the state's economy. "I came here for Punjab's progress. What should I say about CM saab (Mann), he has no ego and arrogance. He is the same today like he was 10-15 years back and even six months back," said Sidhu while talking to reporters after the meeting at the Punjab Civil Secretariat. "He has as much pain as I have," said Sidhu.