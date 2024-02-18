Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday addressed a press conference on ongoing farmers' protest. Sidhu said "doubling farmers' MSP or income" is the "biggest lie in the world".

The former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief trageted the Modi government in a poetic manner. Sidhu said, “...Farmer's MSP and income will be doubled, is there a bigger lie than this in the world?..."

Sidhu said that the government increases ₹40 and takes back ₹400.

Supporting the protesting farmers, Sidhu said, "I want to tell you that whenever agricultural revolution has emerged in the country, it has emerged from Punjab-Haryana only".

Sidhu slammed the Centre on the issue of inflation. He said, "Ever since this government was formed, the price of mustard oil has doubled. Domestic gas cylinder rates have also surged".

He said that everything is becoming expensive for the poor. It is becoming difficult for him to buy essential things. The government should reduce inflation.

Sidhu also attacked the Modi government regarding the rising prices of petrol and diesel in the country.

"Diesel was ₹38 per litre in 2013 but now it has more than doubled".

He said that due to all these things, the input cost has increased so much and the farmer's MSP has increased by only ₹40.

"The government increases the input cost for farmers by ₹40 and takes back ₹400," the Congress leader added.

Farmers of the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation has entered its sixth day on Sunday. Three Union ministers and farmer leaders will meet the protesting farmers in Chandigarh at 6 pm on Sunday for the fourth round of talks.

The two sides -- ministers and farmer leaders -- had met earlier on February 8, 12, and 15 but talks remained inconclusive.

Farmers are demanding a legal guarantee for MSP for crops and a farm debt waiver. Besides, they are also demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, and withdrawal of police cases.

