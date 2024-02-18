 Navjot Singh Sidhu calls doubling farmers' MSP or income ‘biggest lie in the world’ | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 16 2024 15:59:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.35 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.75 0.19%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.65 -0.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 754.75 -0.90%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 274.85 -2.36%
Business News/ News / India/  Navjot Singh Sidhu calls doubling farmers' MSP or income ‘biggest lie in the world’
BackBack

Navjot Singh Sidhu calls doubling farmers' MSP or income ‘biggest lie in the world’

 Livemint

During a press conference, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu labels claims of doubling farmers' MSP or income as the biggest lie in the world.

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday addressed a press conference on Sunday on farmers' issue (HT_PRINT)Premium
Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday addressed a press conference on Sunday on farmers' issue (HT_PRINT)

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday addressed a press conference on ongoing farmers' protest. Sidhu said "doubling farmers' MSP or income" is the "biggest lie in the world".

The former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief trageted the Modi government in a poetic manner. Sidhu said, “...Farmer's MSP and income will be doubled, is there a bigger lie than this in the world?..."

Sidhu said that the government increases 40 and takes back 400.

Supporting the protesting farmers, Sidhu said, "I want to tell you that whenever agricultural revolution has emerged in the country, it has emerged from Punjab-Haryana only".

Is Navjot Singh Sidhu also leaving Congress? Here's all you need to know

Sidhu slammed the Centre on the issue of inflation. He said, "Ever since this government was formed, the price of mustard oil has doubled. Domestic gas cylinder rates have also surged".

Farmers' protest news Day 6: 4th round of talks with Centre today. 10 points

He said that everything is becoming expensive for the poor. It is becoming difficult for him to buy essential things. The government should reduce inflation.

Sidhu also attacked the Modi government regarding the rising prices of petrol and diesel in the country.

"Diesel was 38 per litre in 2013 but now it has more than doubled".

He said that due to all these things, the input cost has increased so much and the farmer's MSP has increased by only 40.

Modi govt ‘curse for farmers’: Mallikarjun Kharge

"The government increases the input cost for farmers by 40 and takes back 400," the Congress leader added.

Farmers of the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation has entered its sixth day on Sunday. Three Union ministers and farmer leaders will meet the protesting farmers in Chandigarh at 6 pm on Sunday for the fourth round of talks.

The two sides -- ministers and farmer leaders -- had met earlier on February 8, 12, and 15 but talks remained inconclusive.

Farmers are demanding a legal guarantee for MSP for crops and a farm debt waiver. Besides, they are also demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, and withdrawal of police cases.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 18 Feb 2024, 01:30 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App