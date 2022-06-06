Earlier in the day, Navjot Singh Sidhu underwent a medical examination at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's hepatology department
Cricketer-turned-Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was jailed in road rage case, was admitted to Chandigarh's PGIMER on Monday due to a liver-related ailment. The hospital authorities informed in the evening that his condition is stable.
Earlier in the day, Sidhu underwent a medical examination at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's hepatology department. Later, he was admitted to the hospital. PGIMER issued a statement in the evening that said Sidhu has been kept under observation and is stable.
"Former Indian cricketer Shri Navjot Singh Sidhu has been admitted in hepatology ward, Nehru Hospital Extension, PGIMER, Chandigarh, due to liver-related problems and requires further evaluation.
"He has been kept under observation and is stable now," the statement said, quoting Professor Virender Singh, head of the hepatology department at the hospital.
On May 20, Sidhu was arrested in a 1988 road rage death case. He has been sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court.
Sidhu health condition
About two weeks back, Sidhu was taken to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for a medical examination. The cricketer-turned-politician's counsel, H P S Verma, recently said Sidhu had sought a special diet in prison.
According to the counsel, Sidhu cannot consume wheat, sugar, 'maida' and some other food items. "He can have berries, papaya, guava, double-toned milk and food items which do not have fibre and carbohydrates," Verma had said.
The 58-year-old Congress leader suffers from medical conditions like embolism and has a liver ailment.