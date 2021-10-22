Navjot Singh Sidhu is a fraud, clueless about Punjab: Captain Amarinder Singh

"What a fraud and cheat you are Navjot Singh Sidhu! You are trying to pass off my 15-year-old crop diversification initiative as connected with farm laws, against which I am still fighting and with which I have linked my own political future! It is obvious Navjot Singh Sidhu you are clueless about Punjab's and its farmers' interests. You clearly do not know the difference between diversification and what the farm laws are all about. And yet you dream of leading Punjab. How dreadful if that ever happens!"