Hours after Navjot Singh Sidhu stepped down as Punjab Congress chief, former Punjab chief minister captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that Sidhu was preparing to leave the Congress and join other party.

“Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation as Punjab Congress chief within 2 months of appointment suggests he’s preparing ground to leave Congress and join another party ahead of Punjab Assembly polls," Singh said as per tweet put out by his media advisor Raveen Thukral.

.@sherryontopp’s resignation as @INCPunjab chief within 2 months of appointment suggests he’s preparing ground to leave @INCIndia & join another party ahead of Punjab Assembly polls: @capt_amarinder pic.twitter.com/01ZuaV77If — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) September 28, 2021

Earlier today, Sidhu resigned as PCC chief saying he can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. "Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I will continue to serve the Congress," he wrote in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi.

However, Sidhu's resignation has not been accepted by the Congress high command in Delhi has asked state leadership to resolve the matter at their own level first, according to news agency ANI.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has backed Sidhu and requested high command to redress his grievances. “He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) had taken stand against corruption in Punjab..., if his suggestions are not paid heed to, he would not want to be a speechless president. We urge him to withdraw resignation and request high command to redress his grievances," he was quoted as saying.

Following his footsteps, Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana and PPCC (Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee) Treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal also resigned from the respective posts.

"I, Razia Sultana, hereby resign as Cabinet Minister, Punjab in solidarity with Navjot Singh Sidhu, PPCC President and millions of Congress workers across the state. I will continue to work for the party as a worker in the best interest of Punjab," she said.

Moment after Sidhu resigned, Singh said: “I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab." The former Punjab chief minister is currently in Delhi.

While reports suggest he is likely to meet senior BJP leaders in Delhi, Singh denied plan of any such meeting. "I am here to vacate Kapurthala House (the official residence of Punjab Chief Minister in New Delhi). I am not going to meet any politician here," Singh said.

