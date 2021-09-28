Navjot Singh Sidhu preparing to join other party, claims Amarinder Singh

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has backed Sidhu and requested high command to redress his grievances. “He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) had taken stand against corruption in Punjab..., if his suggestions are not paid heed to, he would not want to be a speechless president. We urge him to withdraw resignation and request high command to redress his grievances," he was quoted as saying.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}