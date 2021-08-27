Punjab Congress crisis: Facing flak for his controversial comments on Kashmir, Malvinder Singh Mali quit as adviser to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. “I humbly submit that I withdraw my consent given for tendering suggestions to Navjot Singh Sidhu," Mali said in a statement.

In a post on Facebook, Mali claimed that the question of his resignation does not arise as he never accepted the post. “Neither accepted any post, nor resigned from any post," Mali wrote.

This comes days after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had asked Sidhu to "rein in" his advisers, who made "atrocious" comments recently on sensitive issues like Kashmir and Pakistan.

"I withdraw my consent given for tendering suggestions to Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu," writes Malwinder Singh Mali, Advisor to Sidhu pic.twitter.com/s8Eeg5EOkw — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

AICC general secretary Harish Rawat, who is in charge of Punjab affairs, had also said that the two advisers need to go.

On 11 August, Sidhu had appointed Mali, a former government teacher, and Pyare Lal Garg, a former registrar of Baba Farid University of Health and Sciences, as his advisers to seek their “wise counsel."

However, Mali courted a controversy by questioning the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to PTI, he had reportedly said if Kashmir was a part of India, then what was the need to have Articles 370 and 35A. He had also said, “Kashmir is a country of Kashmiri people."

Garg, another adviser of Sidhu, had questioned the chief minister's criticism of Pakistan. He had said that Amarinder Singh criticises Pakistan too much.

The chief minister hit back and warned them against such "atrocious and ill-conceived comments that were potentially dangerous to the peace and stability of the state and the country".

Earlier today, Sidhu gave ultimatum to high command that if he was not allowed to take decisions he will not spare anyone. "I have told the high command that if you do not let me take decisions, I will not spare anyone (ent se ent baja dunga)...I do not want to be a showhorse. Decisions are required to be taken. No state can develop without industry. International trade should start. The people of Punjab are in despair. If I had to put my life on the line, I would not back down," he said during an event.

On Friday, Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat said the leader of the party's Punjab unit should act in a manner so that they are not misinterpreted, which in turn may harm the party. "I will meet Sonia ji and Rahul ji tomorrow to apprise them about all the matter. Punjab leaders should act accordingly so that their actions and statements do not get misinterpreted. It will harm the party, especially Punjab Congress," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.