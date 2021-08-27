Earlier today, Sidhu gave ultimatum to high command that if he was not allowed to take decisions he will not spare anyone. "I have told the high command that if you do not let me take decisions, I will not spare anyone (ent se ent baja dunga)...I do not want to be a showhorse. Decisions are required to be taken. No state can develop without industry. International trade should start. The people of Punjab are in despair. If I had to put my life on the line, I would not back down," he said during an event.