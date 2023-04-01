Cricketing legend and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will be released from the Patiala Jail today, 1 April, after spending 10 months behind bars. The politician had been convicted by the Supreme Court of India in a 1988road rage case.

Fans of the Indian cricketer thronged to the Patiala Jail in celebration of Sidhu getting released early. Several Congress leaders and supporters assembled outside the prison to accord the 59-year-old former cricketer a grand welcome upon his release and chanted 'Navjot Sidhu zindabad'.

'Dhol' players were also been arranged by his supporters standing outside the jail to welcome the cricketer-turned-politician.

#WATCH | Punjab: Dhols being played outside the jail in Patiala where Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was jailed in a road rage case, will be released today. pic.twitter.com/ktALjRs4qG — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2023

Speaking to reporters at his residence onSaturday, Sidhu's son Karan Sidhu said the family has been eagerly waiting for his release from the jail. He said it had been a tough time for the family but now they were happy to see him coming out of the jail.

Several posters and hoardings of Navjot Sidhu were put up at many places in Patiala city by Sidhu's supporters to welcome him.

Party workers are quite ecstatic over the release of Sidhu, said one of the supporters outside the jail.

Congress leader and former MLA Navtej Singh Cheema said people of Punjab are waiting for Sidhu to come out of jail.

The former state Congress chief was jailed on 20 May last year after being sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court over the death of 65-year-old Gurnam Singh in a road rage case in 1988.

According to jail manual, the cricketer turned poltiician is getting an early release because he did not access any of his four monthly leaves since last year. These leaves were deducted from his jail term.

Further, Sidhu’s good conduct during his imprisonment was also taken into consideration.

Sidhu's lawyer HPS Varma on Friday had said the release was happening earlier due to Sidhu's good conduct during imprisonment, as allowed under the rules.

Sidhu's family had got an intimation from authorities regarding his release from the Patiala jail.