Navjot Sidhu's fans, Cong workers throng Patiala jail with dhol ahead of his release. Video2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 03:57 PM IST
- Several posters and hoardings of Navjot Sidhu were put up at many places in Patiala city by Sidhu's supporters to welcome him.
Cricketing legend and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will be released from the Patiala Jail today, 1 April, after spending 10 months behind bars. The politician had been convicted by the Supreme Court of India in a 1988road rage case.
