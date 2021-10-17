In a letter seeking time to meet with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Punjab party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu flagged issues which the government “must deliver upon", calling it the poll-bound state's “last chance for resurrection and redemption".

Writing to the Congress national chief, a day after he had meetings with senior party leaders in Delhi, Sidhu pitched for a “Punjab Model with a 13-Point Agenda to be part of the Congress manifesto for the 2022 Assembly Elections".

Days after his resignation from the post of Punjab Congress chief, Sidhu had stated on October 15 that his concerns have been resolved and the party asserted that he will continue as the head of the state unit. The resolution came after the cricketer-turned-politician met Rahul Gandhi and raised his concerns.

The letter to Sonia Gandhi, dated October 15, reminded her of the party's 18-point agenda “given to the last chief minister" of Punjab and said that those were "equally relevant today".

“Today, I write to your esteemed self with priority areas among the 18-point agenda of the 2017 campaign and the manifesto promises which the state government must deliver upon."

Sidhu went on to state that the people of Punjab demand justice for the 2015 police firing at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan in Faridkot following the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib during the previous SAD-BJP regime.

On the drugs menace in Punjab, Sidhu wrote, “The big fish mentioned in the STF report must be immediately arrested and given exemplary punishment."

The Punjab Congress chief further stated that the state government must reject Centre's “three black farm laws" and declare “that they will not be implemented in Punjab at any cost".

The Punjab government must release a white paper on power purchase agreements (PPAs) and cancellation of “all faulty PPAs as promised by us", Sidhu said in the letter.

“It might be the last damage-control exercise or else, mafia-raj ruling the state patronized by the Badals will take the state to the extent of financial emergency, corruption and agrarian crisis from which there will be no return," Sidhu wrote.

“Thus, I request you kindly consider these points and give your august direction to the state government to act in the best interests of the people of Punjab immediately," he further added.

In the letter, Sidhu sought a meeting with Sonia Gandhi to present to her a “Punjab Model with a 13-Point Agenda to be part of the Congress manifesto for the 2022 Assembly Elections".

The Punjab Congress head described the “13-point agenda" as separate from the manifesto by “means of its long-term vision to be implemented over a longer period, crafted through years of consultations with academics, civil society, party workers and feedback from the people of Punjab".

Sidhu had posted his resignation as state unit chief on Twitter on September 28. He was dissatisfied with the appointment of the new Punjab Police chief and the advocate general, besides some portfolio allocations to ministers after the new cabinet formation.

During the meeting with Congress senior leaders KC Venugopal and Rawat, the Punjab Congress leader had raised his concerns over the 18-point agenda taken up by the leadership on which actions are pending. These included action against those involved in the sacrilege issue and the drugs mafia.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.