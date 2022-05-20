Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was given one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road rage case, has surrendered in a Patiala court.

Sidhu had earlier in the day approached the SC seeking a few weeks' time to "organise his medical affairs" before he surrenders.

The bench, headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar and comprising Justice JB Pardiwala, told him to approach the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed review application on the issue of sentence against Navjot Singh Sidhu in a three-decade-old road rage case and imposed one-year rigorous imprisonment on him.

The case has gone through Session Court, High court and Supreme Court.

Though the apex court had in May 2018 held Sidhu guilty of the offence of "voluntarily causing hurt" to a 65-year-old Gurnam Singh in the case, it spared him a jail term and imposed a fine of ₹1,000.

"...we feel there is an error apparent on the face of record .therefore, we have allowed the review application on the issue of sentence. In addition to the fine imposed, we consider it appropriate to impose a sentence of imprisonment for a period of one year...," the bench said while pronouncing the verdict.

In September 2018, the apex court had agreed to examine the review petition filed by the family members of the deceased and had issued the notice, restricted to the quantum of sentence.

According to the prosecution, Sidhu and his aide Rupinder Singh Sandhu were in a Gypsy parked in the middle of a road near the Sheranwala Gate Crossing in Patiala on December 27, 1988, when the victim and two others were on their way to the bank to withdraw money.

When they reached the crossing, it was alleged, that Gurnam Singh, driving a Maruti car, found the Gypsy in the middle of the road and asked the occupants, Sidhu and Sandhu, to remove it. This led to heated exchanges.

Sidhu was acquitted of murder charges by a trial court in September 1999.

However, the high court reversed the verdict and held Sidhu and Sandhu guilty under section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC in December 2006.

It had sentenced them to three years in jail and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each on them.

The top court had acquitted Sandhu of all charges.