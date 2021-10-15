Navjot Singh Sidhu will continue to be the chief of Punjab Congress, said AICC in charge of state Harish Rawat days after the former submitted his resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi.

“He (Sidhu) shared his concerns with Rahul Gandhi. We have told him that his concerns will be taken care of here. He assured Rahul Gandhi that he has withdrawn his resignation and he will resume his duties as the PCC president," Rawat told media persons on Friday.

Sidhu also clarified that all his concerns have been resolved.

“I shared all my concerns with Rahul Gandhi. Everything has been sorted out," said Sidhu after meeting the Congress scion.

Sidhu's meeting with Rahul Gandhi came a day after an hour-long meeting with AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and Rawat at the AICC headquarters amid indications that he may continue as state Congress chief.

During the meeting, Sidhu raised his concerns over the 18-point agenda taken by the leadership on which actions are pending.

These include action against those involved in the sacrilege issue and the drugs mafia.

Sidhu had recently raised objections over the appointment of the new Punjab Police chief and the advocate general.

Afterwards, he said he has full faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and any decision taken by her will be acceptable.

Sidhu had quit as Punjab Congress chief on 28 September.

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he said he will continue to serve the party.

Following this, reports claimed that the top leadership of the Indian National Congress (INC) had refused to accept his resignation and asked the state party unit to resolve the matter at its own level.

Sidhu had taken over as the state party chief in July amid a leadership tussle with Amarinder Singh, who stepped down as CM in September while accusing the party high command of humiliating him.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.