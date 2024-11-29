The Chhattisgarh Civil Society gave him seven days to prove that his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu recovered from stage 4 cancer in 40 days due to a “special diet”.

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife were reportedly issued a ₹850 crore legal notice over cancer treatment claims made by Sidhu during a press conference this week. According to reports, the Chhattisgarh Civil Society gave him seven days to prove that his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu recovered from stage 4 cancer in 40 days due to a "special diet".

What Navjot Singh Sidhu had said During a press conference in Amritsar on November 21, Sidhu stated that his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu had been declared cancer-free, emphasising the role of dietary and lifestyle changes in her recovery. He posted the videos from the press conference, saying, “Treatment + Diet - Great combination for Cancer cure!"

In another post, he wrote, "This war against cancer involved surgeries, chemotherapy, hormonal and targeted therapy, a strict diet plan and determination to fight cancer, together they worked as immunotherapy…"

The former Punjab Congress chief also shared the diet plan. “The diet chart included lemon water, turmeric, apple cider vinegar, walnuts, juice made from beetroot, carrot, and amla, among other items. She also consumed neem leaves, but sugar, dairy products and wheat were removed from her diet," he said.

"When people say crores are spent to treat cance, tell me something, how much is spent on neem leaves...," Sidhu said at the press conference.

Navjot Singh Sidhu gets legal notice The Chhattisgarh Civil Society (CCS) issued a ₹850 crore notice to the wife of senior Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu over her husband's cancer treatment claims, ETV Bharat reported.

The report cited Dr Kuldeep Solanki, the CCS convener, as calling Sidhu’s statements “misleading" and “confusing." “It has the potential to create negativity in people’s minds towards allopathic medicine and treatment. It is compelling even cancer patients to leave the medication in between, which has increased their life risks," read the notice.

The civil society reportedly demanded an apology from Sidhu and asked Kaur to provide evidence to back up her claims within seven days, failing which they would take legal action against her. The organisation also asked her to issue public clarification on her husband’s assertions.

Navjot Singh Sidhu clarifies Earlier, responding to an oncologists questions, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu clarified on Monday that the diet plan was implemented in consultation with doctors and should be considered "facilitation in the treatment".

In a video message posted on X on Monday, Sidhu said, “I want to say that a doctor is like God to me, and doctors have always been my priority. I have a doctor (Navjot Kaur Sidhu) at home. Whatever we have done was done with the consultation of doctors in a collaborative process."