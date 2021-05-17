The Delhi Police have arrested businessman Navneet Kalra for alleged black marketing and hoarding of oxygen concentrators amid the second wave of Covid pandemic. Kalra had been on the run for over a week and his multiple attempts to secure anticipatory bail from the court failed.

At a time when people were scrambling for oxygen in the national capital, the police had seized more than 500 oxygen concentrators from three restaurants owned by Kalra.

Visuals from Maidan Garhi Police Station after Delhi Police arrested Navneet Kalra, an accused in black marketing of oxygen concentrators. pic.twitter.com/NeN0pNKhNg — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2021

The concentrators are an important and life saving medical equipment used for Covid patients having respiratory issues. They were on high demand when the seizure took place at Kalra's restaurants in Delhi.

Kalra had first moved a sessions court for bail, which was turned down. Then he moved high court for interim protection, which also declined the Kalra's plea on Friday.

During a raid, the Delhi Police recovered 524 oxygen concentrators from three restaurants owned by Kalra — Khan Chacha, Nega Ju and Town Hall. According to PTI, the police claimed that the oxygen concentrators were imported from China and were being sold at an exorbitant price of ₹50,000 to 70,000 a piece as against its cost of ₹16,000 to ₹22,000.

