Navneet Kalra arrested in oxygen concentrator black marketing case

During a raid, the Delhi Police recovered 524 oxygen concentrators from three restaurants owned by Kalra — Khan Chacha, Nega Ju and Town Hall. According to PTI, the police claimed that the oxygen concentrators were imported from China and were being sold at an exorbitant price of ₹50,000 to 70,000 a piece as against its cost of ₹16,000 to ₹22,000.