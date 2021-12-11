1 min read.Updated: 11 Dec 2021, 04:14 PM ISTLivemint
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has invited applications from candidates to apply for Accounts Officer and other posts.
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti on navodaya.gov.in.
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti on navodaya.gov.in.
The last date to apply is till December 30, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 10 posts in the organization.
Recruitment will be done at Noida and 08 Regional Offices at Bhopal, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Pune and Shillong.
Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Eligibility Criteria
General Manager (Construction): Bachelor of Engineering or B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent and having at least 12 years experience in planning, construction and execution of civil engineering projects.