After receiving a barrage of criticism regarding the Navratri and Durga Puja guidelines, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has revised the rules on Friday.

The BBMP has removed the previous limit of four feet on idol size and has allowed the batches of 50 people each during prayers.

The organisers will have to seek permission from the Joint Commissioner of BBMP and the police to install more than one idol in a ward as per the new guideline.

Additionally, Bengaluru's civic body has allowed the use of musical instruments during prayer rituals. Earlier, BBMP had put a blanket ban on DJ, Dhak or drums during idol immersion (visarjan) procession.

The BBMP has revised rules after the BJP MP Tejasvi Surya wrote a letter to the municipal body and demanded a change in the guideline. He called the BBMP rules "discriminatory" and "unconstitutional".

"It is highly regrettable that the administration imposes such harsh arbitrary rules only during celebrations of Hindu community and turns a blind eye towards celebrations of other faiths. This discriminatory imposition of restrictions is condemnable and patently unconstitutional," read Surya's letter to BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

Other than the aforementioned changes, the other guidelines issued by the BBMP remain the same. The puja associations will have to strictly monitor and adhere to Covid-appropriate behavior.

The civic body has also mandated thermal screening and sanitisation for all visitors to the entry gate. The Puja associations should place additional sanitiser bottles in multiple places inside the venue. Further, sanitisation of chairs, tables, and floors is to be done at least four times a day. The municipal body prohibited the distribution of sweets, fruits, and flowers. It has asked the association to issue invitation cards for guests with specific timing so up to 100 guests remain at the venue. The BBMP has also made it mandatory to install potable drinking water for all visitors.

