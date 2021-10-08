The civic body has also mandated thermal screening and sanitisation for all visitors to the entry gate. The Puja associations should place additional sanitiser bottles in multiple places inside the venue. Further, sanitisation of chairs, tables, and floors is to be done at least four times a day. The municipal body prohibited the distribution of sweets, fruits, and flowers. It has asked the association to issue invitation cards for guests with specific timing so up to 100 guests remain at the venue. The BBMP has also made it mandatory to install potable drinking water for all visitors.