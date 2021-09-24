Navratri 2021: The Gujarat government on Friday relaxed night curfew by one hour in eight cities and permitted organisation of 'garba' in housing societies and on streets during the nine-day-long festival.

This year, however, commercial organisation of garba events will not be allowed.

Garba, a popular folk dance of Gujarat, is performed during the Navratri festival, which this year will start from 7 October.

In an advisory issued today, the government has capped crowd limit at 400 people for gathering at any one place for Navratri celebrations.

The government said that it is imperative for participants of Navratri events to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Last year, garba events were banned due to the pandemic.

Chief minister Bhupendra Patel today chaired a meeting with the officials of home department and decided to relax night curfew timings in eight cities - Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar.

Earlier, the duration of curfew was from 11 pm to 6 am, but now it will be from 12 midnight to 6 am in these eight cities where night curfew has been imposed to curb coronavirus cases. The new night curfew timing will be in force from September 25 to October 10.

“Regarding the celebrations of Navratri, it has been decided that no commercial garbas, that are held mostly in party plots (open sites) and clubs, will be allowed. However, people can organise garbas in their housing societies and streets with a limit of 400 people at such gatherings," the government said in a statement.

"In the same way, Durga Puja (beginning on Oct 11), Vijayadashmi (Oct 15) and Sharad Purnima (Oct 19) festivals can also be organised with a limit of 400 people," it said.

The state government has also allowed participation of 400 people in marriages instead of the earlier limit of 150. For funerals, the cap on attendees has been increased to 100 from earlier 40.

The state government has also allowed hotels and restaurants to use 75% of their sitting capacity instead of the earlier limit of 60%. Restaurants can remain open till 10 pm. The government has increased the timing of public parks by an hour from 9 pm to 10 pm.

(With inputs from PTI)

