The civic body in Mumbai has issued an order capping the number of visitors to places of worship to 50% of the total capacity. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prohibited the famous Garba event during the Navratri festival. It also capped the height of Goddess Durga idols to four feet for community mandals and two feet for household ones. The BMC asked temple management to arrange an online darshan of idols to avoid crowding and use Facebook and other social media platforms to reach out to devotees. At the time of 'aarti' (a ritual of worship), not more than 10 people should be present at the venue and they should follow coronavirus guidelines, the BMC said.