Navratri 2021: PM Modi, Union ministers greet people1 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2021, 08:14 AM IST
Navratri 2021: The festival will be observed from October 7 till October 15
Navratri 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greeting to the people at the beginning of Navratri.
May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives, he said.
Modi tweeted, "Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa. May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the country on Navratri.
Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri posted a mantra while wishing the people of the country on the beginning of the nine-day festival Navratri.
The festival of Navratri will be observed from October 7 till October 15. The 10th day of Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.
Navratri is celebrated to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.
