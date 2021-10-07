Navratri 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greeting to the people at the beginning of Navratri.

May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives, he said.

Modi tweeted, "Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa. May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives."

Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa.



May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. pic.twitter.com/f42HyGnUYM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the country on Navratri.

शक्ति संचय और आत्मचेतना की जागृति के महापर्व नवरात्रि की सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



आदिशक्ति माँ दुर्गा सभी की मनोकामनाएं पूर्ण कर सबके जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि व उत्तम स्वास्थ्य का शुभाशीष दें।



जय माता दी! pic.twitter.com/Ak8NN75Y9b — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 7, 2021

Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri posted a mantra while wishing the people of the country on the beginning of the nine-day festival Navratri.

या देवी सर्वभुतेषु चेतनेत्यभिधीयते ।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः||



सभी देशवासियों को नवरात्रि के पावन अवसर पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। माँ हम सभी पर अपनी दया दृष्टि और आशीर्वाद बनाए रखें।#navratri2021 pic.twitter.com/jG8UoeiK2n — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 7, 2021

The festival of Navratri will be observed from October 7 till October 15. The 10th day of Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

Navratri is celebrated to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.