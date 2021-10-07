Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Navratri 2021: PM Modi, Union ministers greet people

Navratri 2021: PM Modi, Union ministers greet people

An artist packs Durga idols in a safety box to be sent to Gujarat for the upcoming Navratri festival 
08:14 AM IST Livemint

Navratri 2021: The festival will be observed from October 7 till October 15

Navratri 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greeting to the people at the beginning of Navratri.

May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives, he said.

Modi tweeted, "Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa. May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the country on Navratri. 

Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri posted a mantra while wishing the people of the country on the beginning of the nine-day festival Navratri.

The festival of Navratri will be observed from October 7 till October 15. The 10th day of Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

Navratri is celebrated to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil. 

