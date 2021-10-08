The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to run 4,000 special buses during the festive period. The TSRTC official said that thousands of people travel from Hyderabad to parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during the festive season to spend time with their families.

TSRTC regional manager, Venkanna said that bus stations and railway stations witness a heavy rush during the festive period and private buses and taxis take most of the travel requirements of people. Therefore, the TSRTC has decided to ply 4,035 special buses between October 8 and October 15.

Additionally, the TSRTC has also launched four communication cells (Rathifile bus station--9959226154, Koti bus station--9959226160, Mahatma Gandhi bus station--9959226257 and Jubilee bus station--9959226246) in Hyderabad to provide information on the special operations of buses for the Dusshera festival. Venkanna said that the communication cells will work round the clock until October 14.

"We have arranged special buses from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), Jubli and other bus stations. The buses coming from Khammam and Nalgonda are terminated at Dilsukh Nagar and the buses coming from the Warangal area are terminated at Uppal ring road. The passenger need not come to MGBS," Venkanna said.

The communication cell will provide details such as timings, destination, and bus fares to people who want to travel to villages. Information about buses starting from LB Nagar X Roads, Uppal X Roads, Jubilee bus stand, and Aramghar, among others, will also be available through these call centres.

"Hyderabad is running 80 luxury AC buses in twin cities, because of it employees are working from home, so there is no patronage for ac buses we have changed them into Rajdhani buses. Those buses are operating in Nizambad, Armoor, bodhan, Karimnagar and Warangal. Apart from this, we have introduced AC buses in Mehboob Nagar also," he further added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.